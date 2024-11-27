Sheikh Mohammed reviews Emirates’ new A350 at DXB 

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the airline’s latest signature aircraft type, taking a close look at its new design details and technologies, as well as the next-generation onboard products…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited Dubai International Airport, to review Emirates’ latest signature aircraft type to join the airline’s fleet, the Airbus A350.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the airline’s latest signature aircraft type, taking a close look at its new design details and technologies, as well as the next-generation onboard products. He was also briefed on the airline’s A350 network plans by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed, and how the latest aircraft type will fit into Emirates’ broader fleet expansion and network growth.

They also discussed investments in product in the coming years that will enhance the customer journey in the air, reinforcing Emirates’ and Dubai’s industry leadership when it comes to the traveller experience. His Highness also reviewed the aircraft’s eco-friendly design and reduced carbon footprint due to its innovative structure, which lowers fuel consumption.

Seventy percent of the A350’s airframe is made of advanced materials including 53% composites, which are lighter and more robust than those used on previous aircraft designs.

The Emirates A350 features three cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the exceptional performance of Emirates Airline under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He also commended the efforts of the team driving the continuous progress of the airline, which now competes for the top rankings in passenger service quality, comfort, and safety.

His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to advancing global competitiveness in air travel and aviation. He highlighted Emirates’ achievements in redefining passenger service and comfort, noting that the airline’s expanding and diverse fleet reflects its capability to sustain leadership in the international aviation sector. His Highness also underscored the importance of aviation as a critical industry that bridges global communities, fostering opportunities for growth, prosperity, and progress.

The Emirates Group is the biggest player in Dubai’s aviation sector, contributing AED75 billion in GVA, or 15% of the emirate’s GDP, while supporting a workforce of 114,000 people.

Aviation is a strategic enabler for Dubai and vital to the city’s ambition to become a top global destination for tourism, commerce, and investments. The airline’s growth plans are in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, as the emirate seeks to expand its economic footprint by more than 400 cities.

Emirates will play a crucial role in D33 by expanding its global network, supported by aircraft like the A350, to enable greater access to foreign markets previously out of reach, ultimately supporting the government’s vision of making the emirate a global business and investment hub across a myriad of sectors, and setting benchmarks for the new global economy.

