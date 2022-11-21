Footy Fever Grips Arabia

With a spectacular opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar has kicked off the biggest extravaganza of football….reports Asian Lite News

With the formal kicking off of the once-in-a-four-year and much-awaited FIFA World Cup, football fever has gripped all across the globe.

The biggest extravaganza of football started on November 20 in Qatar and will be held till December 18. Eight stadiums across Qatar will be hosting the 64 matches of this showpiece event.

One of the most popular faces in Hollywood Morgan Freeman and South Korean singer BTS’ Jung Kook stole the limelight during a glittering opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The stadium was also packed as the glitz and glamour of the ceremony caught all the limelight. Some of the superstars of the world performed.



Among the famous faces in the crowd was former England captain David Beckham, who has been working as an ambassador for Qatar 2022.



One of the most colourful elements of the show was an appearance by all former World Cup mascots, including South Africa’s Zakumi and Footix from France 1998.



After the performances, The Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani gave a speech. “Welcome and good luck to all,” he said in English. His speech was followed by loud cheers by the crowd.

“How beautiful it is for people to put aside what divides them in order to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together at the same time.” – Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar

“We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments. We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity. Finally, we have reached the opening day, the day that you have been eagerly waiting for.”

“People of different races, nationalities, faiths and orientations will gather here in Qatar, and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments.

“How beautiful it is for people to put aside what divides them in order to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together at the same time,” he added.

UAE VP attends ceremony

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, heads of states, and senior officials.

On behalf of the UAE’s leadership and its people, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Qatar’s leadership and its people on the successful inauguration of the mega event. He said Qatar’s successful hosting of the tournament is an achievement for the Arab world in general and a valuable addition to the Gulf region’s sporting landscape. Sheikh Mohammed wished further progress and prosperity for Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed’s visit follows the invitation extended by the Emir of Qatar and reflects the strong ties between the two nations and their peoples. Sheikh Mohammed and the Dubai Crown Prince arrived earlier this evening in Doha, where they were received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, along with several ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

ALSO READ: Hosts Qatar lose on field

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]