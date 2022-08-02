Fujairah crown prince praises flood relief volunteers

Together, Hand in Hand initiative was launched to address the dire weather conditions that recently hit the emirate…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of volunteering in raising the public’s humanitarian awareness, strengthening national cohesion and achieving sustainable social development.

The Crown Prince also noted the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to provide all types of logistical and field support to volunteer teams in Fujairah, as well as explore their needs, to facilitate their work.

He made this statement during his meeting, held at the Fujairah Exhibition Centre, with the volunteers of the comprehensive community initiative, titled, “Together, Hand in Hand”, which was launched by the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office to address the dire weather conditions that recently hit the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed lauded the efforts of the volunteers and their work in removing the damage caused by the weather conditions and in following up on affected families.

He thanked the volunteers for their efforts, highlighting the importance of promoting the culture of volunteering, in line with the values of an aware and responsible community.

The meeting was also attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.

Earlier, the Fujairah emergency committee tasked with assessing the damage caused by recent floods and rains held its first meeting on Saturday evening and discussed an immediate action plan on the damage that affected Emirati citizens and residents in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The emirate experienced a low-pressure system on 27th and 28th July.

Chaired by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, the committee released an electronic link through which those affected can register details about their damage.

The committee said it will commence its field work to assess and document the damage, and register those affected on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Civil Defence Department, Abdullah Al Hantobi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Municipality, and members of the committee from Fujairah Police, Civil Defence, Crisis and Disaster Centre, Emirates Red Crescent and Fujairah Charity Association.

MBRGI provides 50k food parcels

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced its support for people, especially workers, affected by the harsh weather conditions, that hit the Eastern Region last week, by providing 50,000 food parcels and 10,000 ration cards.

MBRGI, in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and the Fujairah Charity Association, is directly supporting families and individuals affected by the repercussions of the heavy rains in the Eastern Region, most notably in Fujairah.

The initiative aims to provide relief aid by distributing 10,000 ration cards that allow their holders to purchase basic supplies, in addition to providing food parcels to beneficiaries.

The urgent aid initiative complements the volunteering initiatives and social support available in the UAE, with the aim of supporting those affected by harsh weather conditions recently witnessed in several areas of the country.

