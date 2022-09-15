G20 meet: UAE commits to growth based on culture

Indonesian Presidency was joined by culture minsters and senior officials of the G20 and other guest countries including the UAE to implement the G20 Culture Agenda…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has always believed that global challenges can only be resolved through inclusive global solutions, guided by shared values of tolerance, peace, and co-existence, said Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

Al Nakhi, represented the UAE at the Third G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting which was hosted by the Republic of Indonesia from 11th to 13th September 2022 in Borobudur Temple Compounds, Indonesia.

The meeting was held under the theme ‘Culture for Sustainable Living’, and is a continuation of the previous meetings held by the Saudi Arabia Presidency (2020) and Italy Presidency (2021) and continues the commitment outlined in The Rome Declaration of the G20 Ministers of Culture to mainstream culture as an integral part of wider policy agendas.

Indonesian Presidency was joined by culture minsters and senior officials of the G20 and other guest countries including the UAE to implement the G20 Culture Agenda. In line with the Indonesian Presidency’s overall theme of the G20: “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” the third G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting focused on fostering common action to promote culture as a method to achieve a sustainable future.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to the Chair’s Message presented on 13th September, 2022, extending support to culture as a global public good that is more aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the twelve global commitments outlined in ‘Our Common Agenda’ issued by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Chair’s Message highlighted that in today’s globalised economy, no single country lives in isolation hence global cultural economy forms an ecosystem in which each country plays an important role in the movement of the entire supply chain of cultural products.

Thanking the Indonesian Presidency for taking the initiative to develop a common vision to integrate culture within sustainable development activities, inclusive development and education, Al Nakhi said, “We are confident that this year’s gathering, under Indonesia’s leadership, will play a pivotal role in the world’s post-pandemic recovery.

“The UAE has always believed that global challenges can only be resolved through inclusive global solutions, guided by our shared values of tolerance, peace, and co-existence. It is a model that guides both our domestic and international efforts and has allowed us to promote hope and optimism both within and outside of our region.”

He added that culture-based policy will build an inclusive and sustainable foundation for growth in a post-pandemic era.

“We believe that preserving the diversity of cultural practices is critical to the well-being of humanity and recognise how culture and creativity are integral to wider policy agendas. The UAE is committed to working closely with G20 members and guest countries to tackle some of the most pressing global challenges facing the international community today,” he noted.

Speaking about the upcoming UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development – MONDIACULT 2022, he said, “We will take these discussions forward at the upcoming Mondiacult 2022 to be held in Mexico later this month. Mobilising global policy dialogue in the field of culture, the conference will help us consolidate progress and decide on next steps to shape a more robust and resilient cultural sector.”

Following the meeting, Al Nakhi joined the G20 Ministers of Culture in a tree-planting ceremony. He also met with Nadiem Anwar Makarim, Indonesia’s Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and Ernesto Ottone R. is the Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO.

The third G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held in cooperation with the official G20 engagement groups, UNESCO, and other international organisations. The meeting also consolidated efforts and collaboration with cultural activists, social entrepreneurs, and global philanthropy to further the impact and reach.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]