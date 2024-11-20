Sheikh Khaled cements UAE’s global partnerships at G20 

Sheikh Khaled also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where they explored opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across various sectors….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, engaged in a series of high-level meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The discussions focused on advancing the UAE’s strategic partnerships and fostering global collaboration on issues of shared interest.

In his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sheikh Khaled emphasized the historical ties between the UAE and France, underscoring a shared commitment to deepening cooperation and strategic alliances. Both leaders highlighted the importance of joint efforts to support the objectives of the G20 summit.

Sheikh Khaled also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where they explored opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across various sectors. They stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with G20 member states to promote regional and global stability and prosperity.

During talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to strengthening its deep-rooted partnership with Egypt. The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed collaborative approaches to advance G20 goals while emphasizing the significance of ongoing coordination between their nations.

In a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sheikh Khaled delivered a written message from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inviting him to the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai. The discussion focused on bolstering UAE-South Africa ties and enhancing cooperation to support shared objectives.

Across all discussions, Sheikh Khaled reiterated the UAE’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and leveraging collective efforts to address challenges and achieve sustainable development, reflecting the nation’s active role on the international stage.

ALSO READ: UAE hails COP29 progress on Loss and Damage Fund

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]