British Home Secretary Targets Foreign Students

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said too many foreign students are coming into the UK

Home Secretary Suella Braverman hints at reversing the Tory policy on foreign students during a speech delivered at the Conservative Party Conference at Birmingham.

The home secretary said that “too many students” are coming into the UK who are “frankly propping up substandard courses in inadequate institutions,” BBC reported.

She said this after claiming “net migration needs to come down”.

“I think poor universities are being bankrolled by foreign students and I would really like to see that number come down,” she added.

Braverman said the UK was seeing “quite a large number” of foreign students bringing in their family members.

When asked if she feels anything stopping others coming into the country as her parents are from Mauritius and Kenya, she said: “I have no qualms about that”.

She added that she “delights” in annoying the left.

The Home Secretary also accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” to force the government to drop its plans to get rid of the 45p tax rate on high earners.

She singled out one colleague in particular, former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, telling an audience he had got it wrong by publicly objecting to the policy.

