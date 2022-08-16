Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu

As part of a coup, a group of disgruntled members of the Bangladesh Army on August 15, 1975, assassinated Sheikh Mujibur, and most of his family after they invaded his Dhanmondi 32 residence…reports Sumi Khan

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. “In memory of great leader Bangabandhu, who led his country to freedom and inspired generations to come,” wrote in a message written on the wreath in Bangla.



He, on behalf of the people and the government of India, visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait. Bangladesh is paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tributes to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.



Besides Sheikh Mujibur, his wife Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, their three sons — Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel — as well as three close relatives were also killed in the attack.



Bangabandhu’s two daughters — Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana — escaped the carnage as they were abroad at the time of the incident.



Also on Monday, a smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief.



After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the premier also went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother, brother and other victims of the massacre were laid to rest



On Sunday, the Prime Minister had addressed a meeting with the organising secretaries of the ruling party at her official residence Ganabhaban here during which she said that opposition parties could stage movements in the democratic process.

After marking #IndiaAt75, paid solemn tribute to #Bangabandhu on the 47th anniversary of his brutal murder. Both in life and after his martyrdom, the #JatirPita of #Bangladesh was always a hero to all Indians. #India cherishes his friendship and his memory. pic.twitter.com/XCHA9a3dxQ — Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) August 15, 2022

“We realise people’s sufferings from the price hike of fuels and electricity rationing. Many people, including the opposition, are trying to take advantage, but if they do excess in the name of movement, people’s sufferings will only increase,” she said.



Hasina noted that she has directed concerned authorities to allow the opposition to stage their movement and not to arrest and disturb anyone for this.



“The opposition will try to misuse the situation, but if they do any destruction, it is the people who will ultimately suffer. The protesters should realise that,” she said, adding: “If they want to besiege the Prime Minister’s office, let them do it.”

