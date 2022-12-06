India’s G20 presidency to focus on shared priorities

The first day of the meeting also saw a panel discussion on accelerating implementation of SDGs…reports Asian Lite News

India has set the tone for its G20 Presidency by emphasizing at the 1st Sherpa meeting that its focus would be on shared priorities and forging win-win collaborations between developing countries, the global south & advanced economies.

“Under the #G20India Presidency, our focus would be on shared priorities & forging win-win collaborations between developing countries, global south & advanced economies. Productive discussions underway at the 1st Sherpa meeting at the majestic Durbar Hall at Taj Fateh Prakash,” India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant tweeted.

The G20 Sherpas, who are representatives of the heads of state and government, and top officials of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and World Bank are attending a four-day meeting in Udaipur, Rajasthan which began on Sunday.

At an informal media briefing, senior officials reasserted that in spite of facing several global challenges, India will advocate a sense of oneness for all and find solutions collectively with other nations. There was also focus on India’s stand as a voice for the global south.

The first day of the meeting also saw a panel discussion on accelerating implementation of SDGs.

Day 2 of the G20 India Sherpas Meeting on Monday began with a session on Technological Transformation with the working groups on DigitalnEconomy, Health and Education. According to Kant, positive & constructive discussions took place with enthusiastic participation from all G20 Sherpas & heads of international organisations.

The four-day gathering of the Sherpas of G20 Members, invited countries and International Organizations from December 4-7 will set the stage for the important conversation on some of the most pressing current issues. These include technological transformation, green development and LiFE, spotlighting women-led development, accelerating implementation of the SDGs, and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth.

India assumed the G20 Presidency for a period of one year on December 1, 2022.

In a blog to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony, and hope”.

He also said that India would work in the coming year based on “an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good”.

India took over the G20 Presidency from Indonesia; Brazil will head the grouping once India’s term ends.

