Modi thanks leaders for their good wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his counterparts from the US, France, and Japan for their support as congratulatory messages continue to pour in on India’s assumption of the G20 Presidency.

“Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India’s G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday in reply to a message from US President Joe Biden.

President Biden had earlier written, “India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises”.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and tweeted, ” Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts. @kishida230″.

“Congratulations, PM Modi @narendramodi, on assuming the G20 Presidency. As the G7 Presidency next year, I also look forward to working closely with you in addressing various challenges that the intentional community faces,” the Japanese Prime Minister had tweeted.

In a separate message on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and wrote, “Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India’s G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world’s attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole”.

“One Earth.

One Family.

One Future.

India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world,” the French President had tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also responded to a message from Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. “Gratitude for your kind works Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your views on collectively working to mitigate challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Spanish President had earlier said, “We must keep working together to address global challenges and to ensure fair & inclusive green and digital transitions. One Earth, One Family, One Future.

We must keep working together to address global challenges and to ensure fair & inclusive green and digital transitions. One Earth, One Family, One Future.



All the best to @narendramodi in the #G20India Presidency. You can count on Spain’s support!”

European Council President Charl s Michel was also among those who sent in their good wishes to India. “Congratulations to India on the start of its #G20 presidency. Looking forward to working with @narendramodi as his country will lead discussions on how to address the world’s most pressing challenges in 2023”.

Prime Minister Modi replied, “Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we collectively work towards furthering global good”.

