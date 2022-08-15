Iran Reviews EU Proposal

The EU put forward a final text of the draft decision on reviving the nuclear deal, while awaiting political decisions from participants of the Vienna nuclear talks…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian experts started reviewing the proposals from the European Union (EU) to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after the Iranian delegation returned from Vienna, Iran’s Noor News website reported.

“No high-level meeting has yet been held to review the ideas of the European Union coordinator in Tehran,” said the report, adding that the preliminary result of the expert-level review will be presented to relevant decision-making institutions for a final decision.

The EU put forward a final text of the draft decision on reviving the nuclear deal, while awaiting political decisions from participants of the Vienna talks.

The talks on reviving the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

Rise of Iranophobia

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani slammed U.S. judicial officials for hurling new accusations against Tehran without any credible proof, saying such moves are a continuation of Washington’s failed policy of spreading Iranophobia.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website in reaction to the U.S. justice department charging a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) with plotting to assassinate John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Such baseless claims are politically motivated and part of U.S. attempts to sour the atmosphere surrounding Iran through launching a propaganda campaign, and evading being held accountable for the numerous terrorist crimes U.S. administrations have either perpetrated directly, such as the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, or been behind of, like the ones committed by terrorist groups such as the Islamic State through Washington’s support, the spokesman said.

Making up “threadbare and baseless tales” is becoming a recurring process in the U.S. judicial and propaganda systems, Kanaani added, stressing that this time, they have resorted to creating scenarios using “politically broken and worthless elements,” such as John Bolton, to move ahead with the process.

Iran firmly warns against any act against its nationals based on such “ridiculous” accusations and emphasizes that it reserves the right to take any action within the framework of international law to defend the nation’s rights and its citizens, Kanaani noted.

