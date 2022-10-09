Kerala to Promote Migration of High Skill Professionals to UK, Europe

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading a high-level delegation to Europe and UK to meet officials from government and private sectors … reports Kaliph Anaz

Kerala, the fully literate south Indian state, is targeting the United Kingdom and Europe to locate job opportunities for its highly skilled young population.

Kerala has become the most sought-after recruitment hub for National Health Service for its medical professionals. Unofficial figures indicate the presence of over 100,000 Non-resident Keralites working in the NHS as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. The Kerala community is growing on a fast pace with the new influx of students seeking graduation and post-graduation qualifications at British universities.

Mr Sreekumar receiving the chief minister in London.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading a high-level delegation to Europe and UK to meet officials from the government and private sectors. The delegation comprises Industries Minister P Rajeev, Education Minister Mr Sivan Kutty, Health Minister Veena George, Planning Board Vice Chairman Prof. V.K. Ramachandran, Norka Roots Vice Chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan, State Planning Board Member Dr. K. Ravi Raman, Norka Roots Director Dr. M. Anirudhan, NORKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa, Government OSD Delhi Venu Rajamani, NORKA Roots Vice Chairman M.A Yusuff Ali, Directors Ravi Pillai, Azad Moopen, O. V Mustafa, CV Rappai, JK Menon, CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, General Manager Ajith Kolassery etc.

Norka delegates in London.

The Kerala community in the UK formed an organising committee to welcome the chief minister and his entourage. Mr S Sreekumar of the Anand TV is the Chief Co-ordinator. Other committee members include Mr CA Joseph (Joint Co-ordinator); Dr Biju Peringathara (Organising Committee – Chairman); Jayan Edappal (PRO).

Kerala is planning to host a Job Fest to help various NHS trusts to recruit eligible candidates. Officials said the event will help about 5,000 Keralites. The state government is also signing MoUs with NHS Trusts to facilitate the recruitment of Keralite medical professionals.

Education Minister Sivankutty in London.

Welcome to London

The Kerala government delegation arrived in London after touring Finland and

Norway. He was received by Mr Sreekaumar and other members of the organising Committee.

The chief minister’s official programmes start with floral tribute at the tomb of Karl Marx at Highgate Cemetery. He will also pay his respects to the Gandhi Statue in London.

The CM will inaugurate the Loka Kerala Sabha’s Europe-UK regional conference at St James Court, Taj Hotel, in London.

The chief minister will also attend a Malayali Pravasi Sangamam event titled Keraleeyam at Middlesex ater on Sunday.

On Monday, the delegation will visit Cardiff University and hold discussions regarding the setting up of a Graphene Innovation Centre in erala. The project expected to cost Rs 86.41 crore is a joint initiative of Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET). The delegation will fly back on October 12.

Loka Kerala Sabha Norka Roots event in London

