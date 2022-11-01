Kyrgyzstan to name mountain peak after Sheikh Zayed

President Japarov also announced that one of the public schools in Kyrgyzstan will also carry the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan….reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met his Kyrgyzstan counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Abu Dhabi, during which the Kyrgyz leader announced plans to name a mountain peak after UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The decision, according to Japarov, was in honour of Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian values and contributions, and for his significant role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

President Japarov also announced that one of the public schools in Kyrgyzstan will also carry the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Japarov, attended the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreement to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The MoUs and agreements exchanged between the two sides at Al Shati Palace included: financial and technical cooperation; energy; environment; cybersecurity etc.

Besides, a Diplomatic MoU on amendments to the MoU signed on 17th January, 2017, related to visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports, and between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

A twinning agreement between the cities of Abu Dhabi and Bishkek was also signed.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]