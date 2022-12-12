MBZ congratulates Moroccan King on WC win

From his side, King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity….reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during which he congratulated him and the Moroccan people on the qualification of the Moroccan national football team to the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed that this historical achievement is a first of its kind for an Arab team, which created an ambiance of happiness and joy.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the Moroccans to compete in grand championships, commending the exceptional performance of the Moroccan National Team, their spirit and discipline, wishing them further luck and success in their upcoming steps.

From his side, King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Morocco became the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Portugal effectively ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of winning the biggest showpiece event of the game.



Portugal, who again started without their star striker Ronaldo, conceded a goal three minutes before the end of the first half.

The largely Moroccan crowd at Al Thumama Stadium and the team erupted in joy at the end of the final whistle. They cannot believe what they have just witnessed with Atlas Lions supporters bursting into cheers and screams as their team made history.



In the opposite camp, Portugal supporters stood stunned and Ronaldo left the field in tears.

