MBZ invites Turkmen Prez for UAE visit

The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, has received a written message from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inviting him to visit the UAE in line with strengthening relations between their countries…reports Asian Lite News

This came as President Berdimuhamedow received, at the Presidential Palace in Ashgabat, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and his accompanying delegation, during their official visit to the Republic of Turkmenistan.

Al Mazrouei conveyed to him the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing him and the people of Turkmenistan further progress and prosperity.

In turn, Turkmenistan’s President reciprocated the greetings of the UAE leaders, wishing them and the people of UAE continued successes.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Mazrouei met with Raşit Meredow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and reviewed with him ways of developing bilateral relations across all fields.

