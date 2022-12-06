MBZ visits Qatar, lauds WC success

Sheikh Mohamed said that Qatar’s success in hosting World Cup is a testament to the ability of the people of the GCC countries and the Arab world in organising global events with great levels of excellence and efficiency…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday discussed with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, the brotherly relations and ways of enhancing their cooperation to advance the common interests of the two countries.

This was part of their official talks that took place at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

The Emir of Qatar welcomed the UAE President and congratulated him on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed. He also expressed his hope that the visit will strengthen UAE-Qatar cooperation and help expand its horizons.

President Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his congratulations to Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people on the success in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and described it as a source of pride to all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to the Arab world in general.

He added that Qatar’s success in hosting this international sporting event is a testament to the ability of the people of the GCC countries and the Arab world in organising global events with great levels of excellence and efficiency.

The UAE President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatari Emir for the warm welcome and hospitality he showed to him and the UAE delegation.

Furthermore, the meeting explored UAE-Qatar relations and the prospects for growing their cooperation to boost prosperity in both countries and serve their common interests across economic, investment and trade areas.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also discussed the importance of improving the GCC joint work ecosystem to serve the interests of their peoples and their aspirations towards further development and prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, and exchanged views on the latests regional and global developments.

The Emir of Qatar held a luncheon in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation.

The UAE President was accompanied Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Attending from the Qatari side were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of The Emir of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and a number of sheikhs.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai had attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, in the presence of the Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Qatar’s leadership and its people on the successful inauguration of the mega event. He said Qatar’s successful hosting of the tournament is an achievement for the Arab world in general and a valuable addition to the Gulf region’s sporting landscape.

