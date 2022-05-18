President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s emotional tribute came as world leaders continue to pay their respects to Sheikh Khalifa, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid a tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he welcomed world leaders in Abu Dhabi.

“With his enduring wisdom and generosity, my brother Khalifa bin Zayed was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on twitter.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace.”

The President’s tribute came as world leaders continue to pay their respects to Sheikh Khalifa.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi and offered his condolences on the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed also received condolences from Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The State guests recalled the virtues of the late president, and expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates, asking the Almighty to dwell late UAE leader in His vast Gardens.

Accepting the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were a number of sheikhs, ministers, and state officials.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed, and from the late Sheikh Khalifa.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people. He also thanked them for congratulating him and his election as the new President of UAE, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Khalifa a beacon of development in UAE

Sheikh Mohamed earlier on Tuesday also accepted the condolences of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pekraminos; Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand; and Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development of Canada.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed also received phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Columbian President Iván Duque Márquez, wherein they offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

During the call, Putin renewed his congratulations on election of Sheikh Mohamed as UAE President, saying he is looking forward to expanding cooperation with Sheikh Mohamed in consolidation of the solid ties between the nations.

President Márquez likewise congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his presidential election, stressing his country’s willingness to enhance cooperation with the UAE across all fields.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity

Advertisements

