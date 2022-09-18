Modi and Erdogan discuss ways to deepen ties

While noting the increase in recent years in economic relations, particularly bilateral trade, they acknowledged the potential for further enhancement of economic and commercial linkages…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday. The the two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade.

“Met President @RTErdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

While noting the increase in recent years in economic relations, particularly bilateral trade, they acknowledged the potential for further enhancement of economic and commercial linkages, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Both leaders agreed to maintain regular contacts not just on bilateral issues, but also for the benefit of the region, the MEA added.

“Useful discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @RTErdogan of Türkiye in Samarkand. Leaders reviewed bilateral relations and appreciated recent gains in bilateral trade. Also exchanged views on regional & global developments,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Modi, Raisi discuss energy, commerce and connectivity

Meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed a wide range of issues including energy, trade and connectivity as well as Afghanistan.

This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and President Raisi since the latter’s assumption of office in 2021.

“Held wide-ranging discussions with President Ebrahim Raisi. We talked about the growing India-Iran friendship and the scope to boost ties in sectors like energy, commerce and connectivity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

During the meeting the two leaders discussed many important issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship, and expressed their desire for strengthening the relationship further, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India- Iran bilateral ties are marked by historic and civilizational connections, including strong people to people contacts.

According to the MEA, the two leaders reviewed the progress in the development of the Shahid Behesti terminal, Chabahar Port and underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity.

The two leaders also discussed international and regional developments including Afghanistan, the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s priorities of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and the need for a representative and inclusive political dispensation in support of a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan.

President Raisi also briefed the Prime Minister Modi on the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations.

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit India at his earliest convenience.

