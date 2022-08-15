Modi’s 5 pledges for India’s future

Modi urged the youth of the nation from the rampart of Red Fort to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the nation’s development…reports Asian Lite News

Addressing the nation for the 9th time from the historic ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for moving India forward with five pledges to achieve the dreams by 2047.

Modi said that India must be a developed nation in 25 years. As we enter the Amrit Kaal, we must resolve to fulfil the dreams of India’s freedom fighters.

“We must resolve to work towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts,” said the Prime Minister.

On this occasion of 75 years of Independence, let's pledge to take India forward with effort.



Let's begin #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations with pride. Jai Hind!: PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort



LIVE updates on #IndependenceDay2022 here: https://t.co/BNkUsHH4V9 pic.twitter.com/ywlq84lWgl — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) August 15, 2022

“In the coming years, we have to focus on ‘Panchpran’ (5 pledges). First: to move forward with bigger resolutions and resolve of developed India; second: to erase all traces of servitude; third: be proud of our legacy; fourth: the strength of unity; and fifth: the duties of citizens that also includes the PM and CMs,” said PM Modi.

“Working towards a Viksit Bharat, remember the time before Independence… yes, people had different methods of working but the goal was the same and the goal was big – the freedom of India. In this Amrit Kaal we have to come together and work towards another big goal of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

India's diversity on full display at the Red Fort. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6FFMdrL6bY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Modi urged the youth of the nation from the rampart of Red Fort to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the nation’s development. He said that we should work towards the development of the entire humanity.

“When the dreams are big, hard work is important. It needs to be inspired by the pledge and the determination of freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India,” PM added in his historic speech.

Modi said that we have to put India first and this will pave the way for a united India.

Modi gives another push to electric vehicle adoption

In another thrust to his electric vehicle (EV) dream, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country needs to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in its energy sector.

Modi said that from solar energy and bio fuels to adoption to electric vehicles (EVs), the country needs to “reach the next level for energy independence”.

Modi’s push for EVs came as the electric two-wheeler industry is facing scrutiny over battery explosions and fire incidents that has led to several government probes.

Asian Lite DUBAI Print edition on Aug 2022 – please click here to Read the full edition – https://t.co/KSVxVGEQbE #IndependenceDay2022 #IndependenceDayIndia #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6tLExYLJPt — asianlite (@asianlitemedia) August 15, 2022

In a recent webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’, the prime minister asked the industry to tap growing opportunities in areas like semiconductors and EVs.

“Aatmanirbharta is all the more important if we see from the prism of national security. The private sector needs to be more ‘vocal for local’,” he emphasised, asking the industry to boost domestic manufacturing in the EV sector.

In his recent meeting with Suzuki Motor Corporation’s senior advisor Osamu Suzuki in Tokyo, Modi discussed investment opportunities in India, including setting up production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries.

The prime minister has emphasised that by 2030, India’s economy would cut the intensity of greenhouse gas emission by 45 per cent of what it was in 2005.

‘Respect women, support Nari Shakti’

Modi said the respect for women is an important pillar of India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’ and appealed to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

“I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti”, said PM Modi.

He added, “A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour.” PM Modi urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women in everyday life.

“It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women”, said PM Modi in his speech.

Modi said, “The more opportunities we give to women and to our daughters, the more we will reap the benefits from their contribution.”

Lauding the women of the country for coming at the forefront in varied sectors from sports to the military, PM Modi said, “In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women”.

“Be it education or science, women of the country are at top…Be it sports or battlefield, India’s women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75-yr journey.

ALSO READ-Is commodity boom about to end?

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]