MoHAP celebrates World Organ Donation Day

UAE takes practical steps to regulate organ transplantation according to highest quality standards and ethics of medical practice. Organ donations offer a wide range of advantages, such as fostering family harmony and community cohesiveness while also promoting the principles of cooperation and solidarity in society…reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has joined the world in commemorating the “World Organ Donation Day”, to highlight the country’s achievements in regulating the transfer, transplantation, preservation, and development of human organs and tissues.

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13 across the globe to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and to encourage people to do the same.

In 2020, the UAE established the National Center to Regulate Organs and Tissues Transplantation under the subordination of MoHAP. In addition to supporting the UAE’s health system, the center also contributes to strengthening medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with international quality standards and medical ethics.

The center’s establishment has been a big step forward in strengthening and complementing the National Program for Organ Transplantation, which gives any UAE resident over the age of 21 the chance to express his/her desire to donate organs after brain death. Along with having a good effect on the lives of both donors and receivers, the initiative has benefited many patients and given them newfound hope.

HE Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), stressed that the UAE possesses the necessary resources, tools, and expertise to excel while implementing the National Program for Organ Transplantation, including highly qualified medical cadres, state-of-the-art medical facilities, and cutting-edge technological infrastructure, as well as international partnerships with the most prestigious institutions specializing in organ transplantation.

Al Olama reaffirmed the need to constantly stepping up national efforts to facilitate and improve the process of transferring and transplanting human organs and tissues on the one hand and providing technologically advanced health services for patients in need of human organ or tissue transplant on the other.

For his part, Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, emphasized that the UAE is making every possible effort to develop and regulate organ transplantation and support the country’s excellence in providing treatment programs.

“We are committed to strengthening the integration of our health system by adopting progressive and creative initiatives in accordance with the best international quality standards,” Al Dashti said.

He underscored that organ donations offer a wide range of advantages, such as fostering family harmony and community cohesiveness while also promoting the principles of cooperation and solidarity in society.

