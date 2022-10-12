ShareTweetPin itShareEmailMore NEWS IN PICS- Bachchan@80 and others by NewsdeskOctober 12, 2022October 12, 2022 0 Asian Lite/London Daily News Desk compiles today’s news pictures Gurukul students make painting and giving best wishes to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the Eve of his 80th Birthday in Mumbai on 10 October 2022, Tomorrow is Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday, Pics : Nitin Lawate /APHIMAGES Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Tejashwi Yadav during RJDs National Executive Meeting, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi India. A delegation of Congress Party leaders Jairam Ramesh,Ajay Maken, Salman Khurshid and Smt Supriya Shrinate coming out after meeting with Election Commission of India in New Delhi A beautiful scenic view of Sunset at Taj Mahal , Agra (Photo:Pawan Sharma/APHIMAGES) Participants of a beauty pageant Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022 hold placards during ‘Save Girl Child Campaign’ in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement, at Rajghat Depot in New Delhi Mr Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, poses with a Atto 3 electric SUV car during its launch in New Delhi, India. Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his home Jalsa as he turned 80-year-old (Photo:Pallav Paliwal) Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] Advertisements [soliloquy id="31269"]