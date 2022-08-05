Nigel Adams visits Japan ahead of Osaka Expo 2025

Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams said, “It has been great to visit Osaka, see the site for the 2025 Expo and learn more about the historic ties between Japan and the UK…reports Asian Lite News

Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams visited Tokyo and Osaka last week to confirm the UK’s commitment to the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025, a major international conference which will highlight British businesses on the global stage.

The Minister met senior Japanese politicians, as well as a range of influential representatives of Japanese and UK businesses and organisations, to discuss partnership opportunities at the Expo and the potential to strengthen the ever-growing relationship between Japan and the UK.

Thoroughly enjoyed meeting with Minister @wakamiya7788 today in Tokyo.



We discussed our vision for @expo2025_japan and the challenges and opportunities that we share as island nations.



🇬🇧🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/viY6VccfoM — Nigel Adams 🇬🇧 (@nadams) July 28, 2022

The World Expo is an international event for nations across the world to showcase products, expertise and sources of national pride. In November 2018, the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) decided that the World Expo 2025 will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Minister Adams met with Minister for World Expo 2025, Kenji Wakamiya, and executives from the Japan Association for 2025 World Exposition, using the visit to reiterate the UK’s participation and next steps for both countries to help make the event a success.

Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams said, “It has been great to visit Osaka, see the site for the 2025 Expo and learn more about the historic ties between Japan and the UK. Expo 2025 will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of British innovation and culture and further enhance our deepening partnership with Japan. My conversations with stakeholders this week have underlined the deep interest and shared values between the UK and Japan and the scope for us to work more closely together in the coming years on key global challenges in life sciences, sustainability and digital technology.”

Great to meet with the 2025 World Expo organisers in Osaka to discuss plans for @expo2025_japan.



I reiterated the UK’s commitment to play a strong role in its success and the legacy for Osaka and Japan



🇬🇧🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/baslAx6heW — Nigel Adams 🇬🇧 (@nadams) July 28, 2022

Minister Adams also spoke to business leaders from UK companies and the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan about the scope for businesses in both the UK and Japan to work together on the exhibition. During his visit the Minister spoke to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) negotiators to underline the UK’s commitment to free trade and joining this world-leading plurilateral trade grouping.

During his trip Minister Adams also spoke to representatives at Astrazeneca’s Tokyo branch about bolstering the UK’s leadership in global healthcare manufacturing and their strong presence across Japan.

