Miles in the Malls!

Dubai Mallathon kicks off today – The emirate’s biggest malls transform into indoor fitness arenas, inviting residents to walk, run, and win — all while staying cool, healthy, and community-connected….reports Asian Lite News

A bold new fitness movement is underway in the UAE’s most vibrant city as the Dubai Mallathon kicks off today, offering residents and tourists alike a chance to turn their shopping strolls into health-boosting workouts across nine of the city’s most iconic malls.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the Mallathon is the city’s largest mall-based wellness initiative to date. The project reimagines air-conditioned malls as community walking and running spaces, cleverly aligning the country’s health ambitions with climate realities during the summer season.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, the Year of Community, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33, which seek to improve public health, boost happiness, and create a more active, connected society.

Starting today, the month-long fitness activation will run every morning from 7 am to 10 am through August at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City, and Festival Plaza. Each location features marked, safe, and fully equipped indoor walking tracks, contributing to a combined total of more than 10 kilometres across the city.

The Ministry of Defence, which is a key sponsor of the initiative, said its involvement reflects a broader vision to “build a cohesive, resilient society” by making fitness a central part of everyday life. “We recognise physical activity as vital to individual and collective wellbeing,” the Ministry noted in a statement.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, echoed this sentiment: “The Mallathon brings dedicated tracks to some of Dubai’s most iconic malls, encouraging people to embrace a fit lifestyle in a fun, inclusive setting. This reflects His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s vision to embed fitness into the fabric of Dubai’s daily life.”

Beyond the health benefits, the Mallathon is also a celebration of community. It includes weekend events, interactive challenges, and a festive environment complete with over 40 iPhones, 10 tablets, gift vouchers, and other giveaways to motivate participation. A full calendar of family-friendly competitions and community-driven events will take place throughout August, designed to encourage daily movement while making fitness enjoyable and rewarding.

Crucially, the Mallathon prioritises inclusivity. Elderly participants are being engaged through a special initiative titled ‘Walking for Better Health’, launched by the Community Development Authority in collaboration with mall partners. The programme is designed to give senior citizens a safe, secure space to stay active, highlighting their role in community wellbeing and providing tailored support and engagement.

In addition, MyDubai Communities, youth groups, children, mall staff, and people from diverse backgrounds are taking part, reinforcing Dubai’s inclusive approach to public health.

Participants will also have access to free health check-ups, dietary consultations, and nutritious food options from participating restaurants and retail outlets. Health and wellness support is being provided by Mai Dubai, the UAE Sports For All Federation, Al Tadawi Speciality Hospital, and the Dubai Cooperative Society. Meanwhile, Uber and Careem are offering discounted rides to make event access easier during designated hours.

Participation is completely free, and anyone interested can register at www.dubaimallathon.ae, where they will receive a digital participation card to track their engagement.

As the summer heats up outside, Dubai’s coolest malls are now doubling as indoor arenas for walking, community building, and well-earned rewards. The Dubai Mallathon isn’t just about steps – it’s a bold stride toward a healthier, more connected city.