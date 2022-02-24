Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the Museum of the Future, the new global scientific landmark provided by Dubai to the world, reports Asian Lite News

The Museum of the Future, with its ethereal design and unique concept, reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s philosophy that there are no limits to our ambitions, and nothing will stop our accelerated march towards the future, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

الإمارات تهدي العالم مسبار أمل جديد لاستشراف المستقبل. مقتطفات مختارة من إطلاق #متحف_المستقبل أجمل مبنى على وجه الأرض. #أجمل_مبنى_على_وجه_الأرض pic.twitter.com/onTX8X7c5F — Museum Of The Future (@MOTF) February 23, 2022

While touring the Museum of the Future on the occasion of its grand opening, Sheikh Mohammed said, “The UAE is betting on the future. It focuses on harnessing efforts, minds, resources, and capabilities to foresee, design and build it. The Museum of the Future is a major leap in Dubai’s and the UAE’s journey towards building a knowledge-based future economy, employing advanced technology in all development sectors, and contributing to creating an inclusive scientific and intellectual movement.”

“The Museum of the Future is another landmark among the many scientific and knowledge initiatives and projects that Dubai embraces within the UAE’s vision to Reignite Arab Civilisation, evolve Arab minds, and advance the Arab world and its people. The Museum of the Future will be a space for knowledge that gathers intellectuals and futurists from all over the world. It is the largest research space of its kind, accommodating all ideas, experiences and creative conceptions,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The Museum of the Future embodies the world’s largest idea lab and will serve as a talent incubator for scientists, thinkers and researchers. By convening them, the Museum will create a launchpad for enabling initiatives, scientific programmes and human knowledge projects that aim to contribute to the UAE and the region’s efforts to drive social, economic and human development.

The Museum employs the latest technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction to encourage visitors to ask questions about the future of humans, cities, human societies and life on planet Earth and in space.

At the start of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed viewed the orbiting space station (OSS Hope), which has been designed as a home for humanity in space.

OSS Hope takes visitors on a virtual journey into outerspace, where they discover and learn about various missions and research projects that are underway onboard the station. On completion of this first mission inside the Museum, visitors return to Earth, to discover an imagined environment of what Dubai and the world looks like in 2071, following efforts to restore the health of the planet’s biodiversity and its resources.

He also stopped at the ‘Vault of Life’, which deploys cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality technologies to introduce visitors into an interactive experience where they collect samples from nature while exploring the biodiversity of our rainforests. Their task is to contribute to the efforts being made to restore the natural environment, rehabilitate the forest with its living species, plants and animals, and help repair the damage inflicted on the forests.

ALSO READ-Iran to open trade office in Qatar soon

Advertisements

