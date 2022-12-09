Raisi: US acknowledges failure to stop Iran’s oil exports

Raisi called for vigilance against those who seek to sow discord in the Iranian society and have targeted Iranians’ faith and belief…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the US anger at Iran is due to the fact that Washington has failed to stop Iran’s oil exports through sanctions, reported the official news agency IRNA.



In a speech during a visit to the Robat Karim County in Tehran Province, Raisi on Thursday added that “the enemy,” referring to the US which has imposed “draconian sanctions” on Iran, is currently acknowledging that its embargoes have ended in “abject failure”.



The President also said that Iran’s enemies also acknowledge that Iran is a leading country in many areas, adding that is another reason why they are angry, Xinhua news agency reported.



He vowed that the Iranian nation would not let the enemies threaten the Islamic republic’s independence and freedom.



He stressed that the Iranian people, who achieved freedom following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, would not be deceived by the enemies’ “slogan of freedom”.



Raisi called for vigilance against those who seek to sow discord in the Iranian society and have targeted Iranians’ faith and belief.



In May 2018, the US reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran following its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The sanctions aim to totally ban Iran’s crude oil exports to force it into hammering out a new nuclear agreement on the US terms.

‘Unrestrained’ weapons delivery

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that the “unrestrained” delivery of American and European weapons to Ukraine has further complicated the situation in the country.



Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Thursday, in which the two sides also discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Iran.



The Iranian top diplomat also voiced Iran’s opposition to the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.



Pointing to the Tehran visit by the Finnish Foreign Minister earlier in February, Amir-Abdollahian said the relations between the two countries are on the right track.



The Iranian Minister also briefed Haavisto on the latest developments in the talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



For his part, Haavisto expressed his country’s support for the restoration of JCPOA, while thanking his Iranian counterpart for informing him of the latest developments in the talks.



Ukraine and Western countries have recently accused Iran of exporting suicide drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly rejected the allegations as “baseless,” saying it has sent no weapon to any of the warring parties.

