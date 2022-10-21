Saudi and ME green forum to be held alongside COP27: MBS

The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7, while the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12…reports Asian Lite News

The Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will take place in November alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Egypt, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced.

The forums spearheaded by Crown Prince will take place in Sharm El Sheikh in tandem with the COP27.

The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7, while the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12, the Arab News reported.

“I would like to thank His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for hosting the MGI Summit and SGI Forum in Egypt this year. We are holding them in tandem with COP27, an event bringing nations from around the world together under one roof, to advance global climate ambitions by inspiring joint activity at the local, regional, and international levels,” the Arab News quoted crown prince as saying.

“Our partnership with Egypt reflects a shared belief in the importance of collaborative action to address the environmental and climate challenges facing the region and the world today,” he added.

📢 #عاجل: سمو ولي العهد يعلن عن انطلاق النسخة الثانية من قمة مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر ومنتدى مبادرة السعودية الخضراء في نوفمبر 2022.



┃قمة #مبادرة_الشرق_الأوسط_الأخضر: 7 نوفمبر



┃منتدى #مبادرة_السعودية_الخضراء: 11- 12 نوفمبر — Saudi Green Initiative (@Gi_Saudi) October 20, 2022

The MGI Summit is a strategic regional platform that promotes cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange and discussion between heads of state, relevant government ministers and policy makers.

The second edition of the SGI Forum meanwhile, will convene an elite lineup of climate experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress that has been made towards achieving the climate targets announced by the Kingdom last year.

The theme of this year’s forum, ‘From ambition to action’, reflects Saudi Arabia’s determination to turn these targets into reality by catalyzing collective action to confront climate challenges that impact the entire world, according to a press release.

MGI and SGI were launched by the Crown Prince in 2021 to enhance Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

The Crown Prince used the opening of the first SGI Forum in October 2021 to announce the Kingdom aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 through the Carbon Circular Economy approach.

It was also confirmed that the Kingdom will plant 10 billion trees across the country and designate 30 percent of country’s land and sea territories as protected areas during the coming decades., the Arab News reported.

