Saudi Arabia highlights Vision 2030 goals at UNESCO session

Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 215th session of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Kingdom’s delegation for the session, which runs until Oct. 19 in Paris, includes Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, Saudi’s permanent representative to UNESCO and the chairwoman of the organization’s programs and external relations committee; Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Blaihed, secretary-general of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science; and experts from the ministries of culture and education and the Human Rights Commission.

The Kingdom’s speech at the opening session focused on its endeavor to achieve sustainable development and the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia stressed its support for all efforts aimed at developing mechanisms for knowledge exchange, setting national policies and strategic plans, encouraging investment, and supporting culture.

The Kingdom also highlighted how it is addressing the climate crisis through its Middle East Green Initiative, which aims to enhance cooperation in the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leader in the field of sustainability at a global level.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in the session is part of its efforts to support culture, education and science — led by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

