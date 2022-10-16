ME & North Africa getting it’s first-ever standalone Disney Store

John Hadden, Alshaya Group CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to be bringing the region’s first standalone Disney Store to Kuwait, our home market…reports Asian Lite News

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The Walt Disney Company Middle East and Alshaya Group have announced the opening of the Middle East’s very first standalone Disney Store. Spanning over 800sqm, the store is set to open its doors this November at The Avenues in Kuwait, bringing a magical experience to the Middle East, beyond your imagination.

John Hadden, Alshaya Group CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to be bringing the region’s first standalone Disney Store to Kuwait, our home market. It’s an honour to be a part of the Disney story in the region, and we know that our customers and their families will be as excited as we are ahead of the magical opening in November.”

Sonal Patel, Director – TPC MENA & Shop-in-Shop, SAMENA, commented: “We’re beyond excited to announce our very first standalone Disney Store in the Middle East. Many of our guests have a special connection with The Disney Store – whether they visited one on holiday, or had one in their hometown. The stores bring back special memories for many, and we’re so pleased to be working with The Alshaya Group to share that connection with fans in Kuwait and across the Middle East. We cannot wait to open our doors to the first-ever Disney Store in the region!”

The store has something for Disney fans of all ages, with lines exclusive to the Middle East, as well as a wide-range of products from your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and movies. This includes costumes and accessories, toys and plushes, home décor and collectables, as well as apparel for both children and adults which you can try on in one of the beautifully character-themed fitting rooms!

And the fun doesn’t stop there. The store will also feature a brand new design for the very first time. Don’t miss 3D sculptures of your favorite characters, like Simba from The Lion King and Elsa from Frozen, as well as beautifully created wall murals, designed especially for this store. Every detail will transport you to the wonderful world of Disney don’t forget to look out for the hidden Mickeys!

Stay tuned for an array of fun surprises, special guests, and Disney magic to mark the occasion. Until then, Disney friends across the region can visit over 30 Disney Store shop-in-shops across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Located inside Alshaya-owned Debenhams and Mothercare stores, there’s a little magic for everyone across the Middle East.

ALSO READ-Disney+Hotstar subscriber base swells

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]