Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt

Saudi Arabia participated in the “Hercules-2” joint military drills, which kicked off in Egypt’s Mohamed Naguib military base on Sunday, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Royal Saudi Land Forces joined units from Egypt, UAE, Greece and Cyprus in the drills that would take place for several days.

Jordan, the US, Democratic Republic of Congo and Bahrain are participating in the exercises as observers, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces.

Egyptian military spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdelhafeez said the first phase of the training included procedures for the integration and familiarization of participating units to unify concepts, an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training as well as lectures on cybersecurity and international humanitarian law.

“The training comes as a continuation of boosting military ties between Egypt and other countries, with the aim of boosting joint action and exchanging knowledge in using high-tech weapons,” said Abdelhafeez in a statement.

The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone, he said.

Meanwhile, Bahraini Defense Affairs Minister Lt. General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi received Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Construction Planning and Budgeting Authority Chairman Major General Adel Awad Al-Otaibi in Manama.

Both officials discussed deeply-rooted relations between the two countries.

