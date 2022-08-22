KSrelief chief meets Belgium envoy in Riyadh

The ambassador praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in humanitarian work and developing its mechanisms internationally…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Royal Court adviser and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met the ambassador of Belgium to Saudi Arabia, Pascal Gregoire, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.

They discussed issues of common interest related to the humanitarian field and ways to strengthen them that would serve all groups in need.

The ambassador praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in humanitarian work and developing its mechanisms internationally.

