Saudi to hold Global AI Summit in Sept

Saudi Arabia will organise the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September.



Under the theme “Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity”, the upcoming event will attract experts and specialists from government agencies and major technology companies around the world, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Saudi Press Agency.



More than 100 speakers specialising in AI will participate in work sessions, panel discussions and accompanying workshops, according to the report.



The summit will discuss a number of topics including smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility, with the aim of finding solutions to the current challenges and maximizing the use of the AI technologies, it added.

