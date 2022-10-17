Sharjah joins Egyptian Chamber to celebrate 100 years

Al Owais discussed with his counterparts ways to enhance and develop commercial relations and how to increase the volume of exchanges and joint investment projects in many sectors…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has participated in the international conference to mark the 100th anniversary of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria and the 40th anniversary of the Federation of Mediterranean Chambers (ESCAMI).

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, represented the chamber in the celebrations, where he met a number of officials from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and representatives of ministries and bodies concerned with economic affairs, unions, and economic organisations from different countries of the world.

Al Owais discussed with his counterparts ways to enhance and develop commercial relations and how to increase the volume of exchanges and joint investment projects in many sectors.

Al Owais expressed his sincere congratulations to the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce and emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber has been keen to take part in the celebration of the chamber’s 100th anniversary. “The Egyptian Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest chambers of commerce in the world, and it has supported the Egyptian and Arab economies with its national positions for 100 years,” he added.

The SCCI Chairman highly commended the solid Emirati-Egyptian ties, which were strengthened by the two nations’ shared desire to take their bonds of collaboration to new heights of development and growth, providing an example for other nations and peoples to follow.

Last week, Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, received Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, to discuss numerous files of common interest.

Both sides discussed various issues related to health and ways to develop cooperation between the two countries.

Al Kaabi affirmed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt in various fields, including the health sector through the exchange of experiences to upgrade health infrastructure.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Ghaffar stressed that Egypt seeks to bolster relations with the UAE at all levels.

