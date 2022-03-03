The committee, which held its first meeting via video conferencing, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah and attended by all its members, discussed organisational, administrative, and technical matters…reports Asian Lite News

Climate action drives sustainable economic and social development, under the framework of the approach and legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, focusing on sustainable development, and in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership, said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of UAE.

The UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) highlights its commitment to encouraging communication and cooperation with the international community and engaging with all relevant parties in climate action, he added.

He made this statement during the formation of the supreme national committee responsible for overseeing the preparations for COP28, which will occur in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The committee, which held its first meeting via video conferencing, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah and attended by all its members, discussed organisational, administrative, and technical matters.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE would closely cooperate with the United Kingdom, which chaired COP26, and Egypt, which will host COP27, to build on the current momentum and enhance efforts to host COP28.

“After the success in gathering the world at Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE will leverage its outstanding track record in organising international events to ensure that COP28 is focused on finding practical and feasible solutions and the participation of all relevant parties including developing and developed countries, public and private sectors, scientists, civil society and experts in various sectors to achieve sustainable development for all,” he said.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, was appointed vice president of the supreme committee.

The committee members include ministers and officials from various governmental entities to ensure that it works according to a comprehensive approach to coordinating the efforts of all national sectors.

The committee members include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade etc.

COP 28 is scheduled to witness the first global assessment of progress in achieving the climate goals set under the Paris Climate Accords. Therefore, it is a focal point for promoting international cooperation to reduce emissions, encourage the adaptation of climate change measures, and secure sources of financing for fair, low-carbon economic development.

