Sheikh Abdullah, Israeli Defence Minister discuss ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz as part of the UAE top diplomat’s current official visit to Israel.

Enhancing the relations between the two countries and the role of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East to meet the aspirations and hopes of its peoples for development featured high during the meeting. The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority to achieve security and stability for their people and fulfill their aspirations for development and prosperity.

He also articulated the significance of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in enhancing the prospects of peace, security and stability in the Middle East, noting the peoples of the region are looking forward to a future brimming with hope, development and prosperity.

For his part, Gantz emphasised the importance of this visit in strengthening cooperation channels between the two countries across all fronts, especially with the two countries succeeding in building a distinctive model of cooperation and partnership over the past two years.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Moshe Gafni, Member of the Knesset.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, signed in 2020.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the continuing growth in the cooperation relations between the two countries, hailing the Knesset’s initiative to form a parliamentary friendship committee with the UAE.

For his part, Gafni welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of such a historic visit in strengthening cooperation channels between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

