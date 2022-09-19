Sheikh Mohammed meets King Charles in London

The Vice President commended the historical ties between the two nations and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met Britain’s King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London and offered his deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed condolences on behalf of the government and the people of the UAE. He also highlighted the significant role played by Queen Elizabeth II in supporting and consolidating the deep bonds between the UAE and the UK in various fields.

The Vice President commended the historical ties between the two nations and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve the peoples of both countries and strengthen regional and international security, stability and peace.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call on Sunday to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during which he congratulated him on his ascension to the throne, wishing him success in performing his duties as King, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The UAE President expressed his sincere wishes of continued wellness and happiness for King Charles III, and further development and prosperity for the United Kingdom and its people.

For his part, King Charles III thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings towards his country and people.

