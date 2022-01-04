His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Yemen’s Prime Minister Dr. Moeen Abdul-Malik at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.

The two leaders discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation between the two countries and reviewed the humanitarian situation in Yemen and regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohammed meets Yemeni PM at Expo

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the UAE’s continued support for the people of Yemen in ensuring their security and stability.

The Yemeni Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to support other nations in enhancing sustainable development by sharing knowledge and expertise in key sectors. He also congratulated the UAE and Dubai on the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two leaders also toured the Yemeni Pavilion, where they were briefed about its exhibits that illustrate the ingenuity of one of the world’s oldest civilisations and how the country is combining ancient and modern knowledge to drive future progress.

ALSO READ: Suhail bin Mohammed visits Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020

Located within the Sustainability District, the Yemeni Pavilion showcases the Miraculous Book of Al Wisabi, an original handwritten Yemeni manuscript featuring knowledge in six fields: jurisprudence, presentations, grammar, morphology, logic and intonation.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and several dignitaries and senior officials.

Advertisements

