reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Patron of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, honoured the winners of the eleventh edition of the Award.

Prominent athletes, officials, and sports entities from the UAE, the Arab region, and across the world were recognised at the 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award ceremony that took place today at the South Hall of the Dubai Exhibition Centre located within the Dubai Expo 2020 venue.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees participated in honouring the winners.

Heads of national, Arab, and international sports federations and clubs and officials and decision-makers in the international sports sector were also present at the glittering ceremony.

The ceremony began with a film about the eleventh session of the Award, which coincides with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the UAE. The film featured statistics about the participants and winners of the award and the presentation of a commemorative silver coin issued by the Award.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented The Arab Organisation Award to Egypt’s Al Ahly Club, which was received by Mahmoud El Khatib. Chairman of Al Ahly Club. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also presented The International Organisation Award, which was given to the Switzerland-based International Handball Federation.

The award was received by Joel Delplanque, the 1st Vice President of IHF. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, won the Arab Sports Personality Award, which was received on his behalf by Jassim Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Hamdan also honoured winners in the Local Emerging Athlete Who Achieved Outstanding Success in Sports category of the Award, which was decided on the basis of a public vote (50 per cent weightage) as well as votes of the jury (50 per cent).

More than 231,216 people cast their votes through Dubai Sports Channel and the Award’s smart apps. Saif Jasem Al Mansoori won the top spot among the six shortlisted athletes, followed by Mohammed Saeed Binham Al Ameri, Salwa Ahmed Al Mansoori, Alyaziah Tariq Abdulsalam, Rahma Khalfan Al Murshidi and Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed presented The Arab Team Award to the Algerian national football team, which was received by Hakim Madan, a member of the Executive Office of the Algerian Football Federation; and honoured the Arab stars of the Tokyo Olympic Games – Tunisia’s Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui (The Arab Athlete Award) and Tarek Ali Hamdi of Saudi Arabia (The Arab Athlete Award).

Sheikh Mansoor also presented The Local Organisation Award to Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, which was received by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the organisation, and The Local Administrator Award to Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation and Vice President of the International Boxing Association. The UAE National Endurance Team won the Local Team Award, which was received by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

