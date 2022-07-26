‘Syria’s absence in AL detrimental to Arab nation’

The annual Arab League summit will be hosted by Algeria in Nov. following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic…reports Asian Lite News

Visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Monday voiced support for Syria’s return to the Arab League (AL), saying its absence has been “detrimental to the joint Arab work.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on the second day of his visit, Lamamra said that Algeria has been discussing with other Arab states on finding ways to fix this situation.

“Many Arab officials are visiting Damascus and meeting with Syrian officials in many places, so we are optimistic,” the Algerian minister said about the prospect of resuming Syria’s suspended seat in the 22-member regional organization.

For his part, Mekdad said the presence of Syria in the Arab realm is “significant for all the Arab sphere.”

“What is important now is the political coordination and to come up with the right conclusions to serve the Arab goal,” said the top Syrian diplomat, noting that Syria backs any measure that would restore the Arab stance, understanding and coordination.

The annual Arab League summit will be hosted by Algeria in Nov. following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Algeria has maintained good relations with Syria and has been mediating between Syria and other Arab countries for the return of Syria to the league in the run-up to the summit.

Syria was suspended from its AL membership in November 2011, following the eruption of the Syrian crisis in March of the same year. At the time, many Arab countries cut ties with the Syrian government over its conduct in dealing with protestors.

