Thousands join largest-ever Yoga event in Abu Dhabi

More than 5500 people participated in Abu Dhabi’s largest ever yoga event to mark International Day of Yoga on Tuesday…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE were among thousands of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to celebrate ‘Yoga For Humanity.’

The grand event was organised by the Indian Embassy and the Indian People’s Forum (IPF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

At the free event, participants received free t-shirts, yoga mats and certificates of participation.

