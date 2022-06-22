ZayedCHF donates Dh14.8 mn to Afghan health sector

The gesture also aims at supporting the health sector in Afghanistan as part of the effective partnership between the two parties to back the healthcare system in the country…reports Asian Lite News

The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have signed a grant memorandum worth AED 14.7 million (US$4 million) to cover the operational and administrative expenses of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital-Kabul and the Sheikh Zayed University in Khost, Afghanistan.

The gesture also aims at supporting the health sector in Afghanistan as part of the effective partnership between the two parties to back the healthcare system in the country.

The memorandum was signed by Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Claire Dalton, Head of ICRC delegation in the UAE.

The memorandum is the fruit of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in many humanitarian work fields to enhance their partnership and leverage the services provided to achieve their desired objectives.

The areas of cooperation in the health field include the provision of medicines and treatment supplies, payment of medical personnel wages, and daily operating expenses, such as electricity, water, fuel and others.

Al Ameri said that the UAE always seeks to develop bilateral ties with other specialised international organisations such as ICRC in several domains that drive humanitarian work globally.

He added that signing of the agreement is in line with the continuous efforts and tireless work of the two sides.

In turn, Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC, expressed his appreciation to the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the UAE government for their support in strengthening the ICRC’s Hospital Resilience Project (HRP) in Afghanistan, including the Sheikh Zayed Hospital-Kabul and the Sheikh Zayed University in Khost, Afghanistan.

