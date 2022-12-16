UAE, Bahrain cement bilateral ties in health

The two parties also stressed the need to coordinate efforts to keep abreast of the latest developments in the healthcare sector, implement advanced technology-based policies…reports Asian Lite News

Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), received Dr. Jalila bint Al Sayed Jawad Al Sayed Hassan, Bahrain’s Minister of Health, and discussed boosting bilateral relations and mechanisms to improve collaboration in health fields and accomplishing the two countries’ shared goals on all levels.

Held at the MoHAP headquarters in Dubai, the meeting, attended by Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary, addressed several issues of mutual concern and saw both sides reaffirm their keenness to continuously exchange expertise and enhance their health collaboration under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) policies.

The two parties also stressed the need to coordinate efforts to keep abreast of the latest developments in the healthcare sector, implement advanced technology-based policies, develop healthcare systems, and apply best international practices in healthcare quality.

The meeting kicked off with Al Owais welcoming the Bahraini minister to the UAE and underscoring strong historical ties between the UAE and Bahrain. He highlighted the importance of fostering bilateral cooperation and partnerships, especially in the health sector.

Al Owais said the UAE looks forward to deepening its collaborations with the GCC nations by strengthening bilateral ties and integrating their efforts. “We will continue to work together with the Gulf countries to improve the overall well-being, realise sustainable growth in the health sector, address the challenges facing the Gulf’s health sector, keep up with the latest developments, and exchange experience and knowledge and the best worldwide practices in the field,” the minister added.

