UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injury of at least 21 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The terror attack took place on Friday evening.



Somalian Health Minister Ali Haji Adan on Sunday said 15 of the wounded persons sustained serious injuries and were in critical condition after the attackers who had detonated explosives and blasted their way inside the popular Hayat hotel and engaged the security forces in a gunfight that lasted 30 hours.



“Twenty-one people were killed and 117 others wounded in the heinous terrorist attack on Hayat hotel in Mogadishu”, Haji told the state-owned Somali National Television.



Earlier, Police Commissioner Abdi Hassan Mohamed told journalists in Mogadishu that the security forces ended al-Shabab’s siege of Hayat hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

