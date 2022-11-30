UAE envoy presents credentials to President of India

Droupadi Murmu wished Al Shaali success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting her country’s readiness to support him in his duties….reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to India to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, Al Shaali conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes to the Indian President and the people of India for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and expressed her wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

She also wished Al Shaali success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting her country’s readiness to support him in his duties.

For his part, Al Shaali expressed his pride at representing the UAE in the Republic of India and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

