The festival comprises hundreds of events across the UAE, including conferences, workshops and awards, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE Innovates 2022 kicks off on Tuesday with all seven emirates participating in one of the largest innovation festivals in the world to instil a culture of innovation and engage the community in innovative experiences and initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s next 50 years.

Overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation (MBRCGI), UAE Innovates 2022 runs through February, engaging federal and local government entities, the private sector, academia, and community members in futureproof initiatives that improve wellbeing and help create more resilient government models.

The festival comprises hundreds of events across the UAE, including conferences, workshops and awards.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said, “The UAE Government is keen to consolidate innovation across all vital sectors. The nationwide festival will embrace creative ideas and innovations and engage the community through projects and initiatives. UAE Innovates 2022 includes events at Expo 2020 Dubai, in line with its mission to connect minds and create the future, bringing together the UAE’s best talents to showcase the most impactful government innovations.”

The festival, which concludes its activities on 28th February, includes more than 60 dedicated events at Expo 2020 Dubai. One of the central installations at Expo 2020 Dubai will be an MBRCGI exhibition at Festival Garden, which will highlight innovative government experiences. Government entities will organise dedicated sessions and workshops in various fields of innovation.

UAE Innovates 2022 kicks off today

The Ministry of Interior will display four innovative products, including the Emirates Sniper project, which is a remote-controlled vehicle used for security at events, the Emirates Falcon drone project, the Fire Robot project, which is a mini fire-extinguishing mechanism, and the Bin Woriqa smart service project to provide doctors easy access to hospitals.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security is also organising the “Our Digital Services” exhibition. It displays identity and citizenship services, golden residency, digital customs services, proactive services, digital faceprint authentication services, and smart application services.

Dubai Courts will be showing its digital litigation initiative, the interactive and integrated smart system that enables customers to conveniently access all litigation services around the clock. The Child Rights Law “Wadeema”, the first law available in an interactive illustrated manner, to facilitate the delivery of information to children and help them understand their rights, will also be on display.

The Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is showcasing innovative solutions that adopt artificial intelligence tools to reduce food waste and enhance food security through the early detection of plant diseases. The project leverages data analysis tools to support farmers in various production and marketing stages.

In collaboration with the Emirates Youth Council, the Ministry of Economy is organising an event that highlights innovative projects and the achievements of young talents, to motivate young people to innovate. Dubai Police is organising an innovation exhibition inside the Fazaa Pavilion to showcase the latest security innovations.

The Emirates Health Service (EHS) will hold a virtual dialogue session on the human genome, precision medicine and pharmacogenetics. It will highlight the UAE genome programme and its positive impact on the healthcare sector.

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is organising a workshop entitled “The Entrepreneurial Mindset: The Symbol of Future Generations”. It reviews many inspiring innovative stories and several practices and tools used by successful entrepreneurs in the 21st century.

ALSO READ:

The Ajman Chamber will launch the advanced programme for entrepreneurship and industrial innovation to help develop the skills of industrial entrepreneurs and build knowledge in industrial design and manufacturing.

The Human Resources Department in Fujairah will organise an event in the Future Foresight Hall, showcasing 3D and AI-based smart services.

MBRCGI’s month-long event concludes with the UAE Innovates Award, celebrating and recognising some of the most impactful innovations implemented at the local and federal government levels over the last 12 months.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation launched UAE Innovates in 2016 following the success of UAE Innovation Week.

Advertisements

