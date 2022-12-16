UAE joins UN Permanent Delegates meetings with Israeli leaders

In the meetings, Ambassador Nusseibeh recognised the deepening ties between the UAE and Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords…reports Asian Lite News

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, participated in UN Permanent Delegates meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the meetings, Ambassador Nusseibeh recognised the deepening ties between the UAE and Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords. She also reviewed the growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 2 billion in the first 9 months of 2022, as well as the two countries’ extensive cooperation in fields such as science, medicine, agriculture, and tourism.

She underscored that the Abraham Accords are premised on an inclusive vision of constructive regional dialogue, coexistence, and cooperation. She added that “the expansion of the Accords can only be achieved by extending their opportunities and benefits across the region, particularly to its youth.”

Ambassador Nusseibeh also met separately with Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, to receive an update on concerning developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory – including East Jerusalem – ahead of his briefing to the Security Council next week.

Throughout her engagements, Ambassador Nusseibeh reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the two-state solution through the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The delegation of permanent delegates landed in Israel on Friday, 9th December, following a two-day trip to the UAE hosted by Ambassador Nusseibeh. During their time in the UAE, delegates met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and senior officials. They also visited a number of governmental, business, and cultural institutions.

ALSO READ: UAE launches first driverless truck trials

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]