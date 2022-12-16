UAE Gears Up To Meet COP28 Targets

The meeting organised by Dubai Chambers reaffirmed that businesses of all sizes across all sectors must revisit their business models and restructure it towards supporting sustainable development….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Chambers has organised a meeting to bring the COP28 UAE Presidency and Dubai’s business community together to discuss how the private sector can engage and benefit from the journey towards COP28.

The meeting reaffirmed that businesses of all sizes across all sectors must revisit their business models and restructure it towards supporting sustainable development.

The event also stressed that the UAE recognises the immense potential that climate action has in driving socio-economic growth, creating jobs, empowering women and youth, as well as strengthening overall economy sustainably for the future.

Commenting on the opportunities for the private sector, Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General, COP28 UAE Presidency, said, “As one of the most dynamic hubs for business in the world, Dubai is home to some of the most innovative and exciting companies on the planet. This will be a huge asset to the UAE when we host the UN COP28 climate conference in Dubai next November, and we will be counting on our business community to play a leading role in making COP28 UAE a landmark moment for global progress against climate change.”

A panel discussion that hosted speakers from major companies in the UAE, elaborated on the initiatives that have been put in place to further their company’s respective sustainability agendas. It also discussed other plans in the pipeline that centre around climate action and how the business community can support COP28.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has officially announced that the UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

Maha Al Gargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, added, “As host of COP28, the UAE has an opportunity to strengthen its position and reputation as a leader in climate action, where the environment takes centre stage in the country’s ambitious economic development agenda in the years to come. To that end, the government and private sector need to work in lockstep, and partnerships between the two become more important than ever.”

Speakers at the panel discussion included Sabrin Rahma, Director of Domestic Engagements, COP28 UAE; Yasmine Berbir, Head of Sustainability, Nestlé Middle East FZE; Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chalhoub Group; Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aramex. The session was moderated by Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Dubai Chamber of Commerce Centre for Responsible Business.

The UAE has made tremendous strides in sustainability, carbon neutrality, and environment preservation with a series of ambitious initiatives and projects designed to shape an economy based on renewable and clean energy, advanced technologies, and eco-friendly business.

The latest among these are the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the UAE the first country in the region to do so.

Dubai’s clean energy transition

Dubai last month announced a roadmap to make its public transport emission-free by 2050, taking its ambitious strategy to transition to the green economy another step closer to reality. Featuring infrastructure, circular economy and green mobility initiatives, the implementation of the roadmap will bring AED3 billion worth of savings and eliminate 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting 132 million trees, over the next three decades.

The roadmap forms part of a series of initiatives driving the emirate’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 that aim to generate 100 percent of Dubai’s total energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Already one of the world’s leading cities in clean power infrastructure, Dubai is moving rapidly to achieve this target.

Recently, the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has hailed the United Arab Emirates’ response to climate change.

The Council reiterated its support for the UAE’s hosting of COP28 in 2023 to promote international efforts in this area, and commended on that score the country’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

This came in the final communiqué of the 43rd session of GCC Supreme Council which convened and concluded in Riyadh last week.

