They discussed ways of promoting military cooperation between the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, led by Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, participated in a meeting of the UAE-Jordan Military Cooperation Committee.

Major General Pilot Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, met the delegation at his office, where they discussed ways of promoting military cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation also visited the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade and was briefed about the brigade’s duties, as well as the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre.

The delegation then visited the Jordan Design and Development Bureau and was briefed about the centre’s capacities and the production lines of defence companies.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed the minutes of the committee’s 12th meeting.

Amman had recently as condemned the seizure of a cargo ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi military.

The Houthis had seized a cargo ship carrying medical equipment, which was running under the UAE flag, off the Yemeni coast in the south Red Sea earlier this week.

“The Jordanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the act of piracy and the Houthis capturing the vessel under the flag of the fraternal UAE, sailing last night in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah governorate,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called such actions “terror threatening the freedom of civil navigation” and demanded the immediate release of the captured vessel.

