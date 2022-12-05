UAE Launches ‘World’s Coolest Winter’

Ajman to be the launch point for the new season of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 3rd edition of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign during the UAE Cabinet meeting, which was held in Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that tourism is a major component of the Emirati economy, where all federal and local entities partner to support this vital sector, stressing that the sector development needs cooperation between government and private sectors.

He said: “Today, I chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman during which we launched the new season of the domestic national tourism campaign, ‘World’s Coolest Winter.”

Highlighting Ajman as the starting point for the new season of the World’s Coolest Winter, he noted “Ajman witnessed a tourism, economic, and urban transformation under the direction of my brother Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid. We are proud of the dedication of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid and his brothers.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, sparked an increase in domestic tourism by 36 percent in 2021, reaching 1.3 million domestic tourists. This year’s theme is “Our heritage” will focus on spreading the Emirati values.”

The current edition of the campaign aims to support domestic tourism within the UAE and attract tourists from around the world to enjoy the warm winter by highlighting the key UAE tourism attractions and the most famous recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the country.

Our Heritage

“Our Heritage” will the theme of the 2022 campaign, in favour of highlighting the rich Emirati values and culture and its distinct features that include hospitality, tolerance and solidarity.

Entities concerned with heritage and culture in the UAE will cooperate to provide a wide range of the programmes and activities that show the uniqueness of the Emirati heritage during the campaign period.

This year’s edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign celebrates the human element in every visit to the UAE, which is central to its status as a sought-after global tourist destination with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and is reflected in its values of tolerance, inclusion and respect for every visitor from every background.

In its second edition that took place last year, the campaign achieved distinguished results, where AED1.5 billion in revenues were generated in one month, the number of local tourists increased to more than 1.3 million tourists, with an increase of 36 percent compared to the first edition of the campaign, and an increase of 50 percent in the number of hotel guests.

Ajman Ruler hails move

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman thanked Sheikh Mohammed for choosing the Emirate of Ajman to be the launch point for the new season of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign.

“Launching the new season of the World’s Coolest Winter from Ajman strengthens the emirate’s position as a prestigious tourist destination and its presence as an ideal location for tourism and entertainment events and activities. It also highlights the notable tourist sites in the emirate and enhances awareness of the tourist potential the Emirate of Ajman abounds in,” Sheikh Humaid said.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that Ajman will make every possible effort to ensure the success of the campaign’s new season, which, he said, is a “continuation of the distinguished past seasons that achieved significant success in increasing the percentage of domestic travel, and underscoring the beauty of the Emirate, thanks to the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership in continuation of the noble efforts made by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“The UAE has achieved enormous gains in building, developing, and sustaining the tourist sector in accordance with worldwide best practices,” he said, noting that tourism in the UAE is always characterised by a spirit of innovation, openness, hospitality, warmth, and friendliness.

