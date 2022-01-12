President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his accession to power…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

ALSO READ: UAE to convene world leaders to take climate action

Sheikh Humaid wished the Sultan of Oman continued success and achievements and the brotherly Omani people further progress and prosperity.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain have also sent congratulatory messages to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Advertisements

