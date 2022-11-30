UAE leaders pay tribute to heroic soldiers

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that 30th November is a day that strengthens people’s loyalty to the UAE while remembering the heroes…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that 30th November is a day that strengthens people’s loyalty to the UAE while remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In a statement to mark Commemoration Day, observed on 30th November each year, Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the UAE’s admiration and respect for those who gave their lives and vowed that their sacrifice would not be forgotten.

“On this day, we stand in admiration and respect for the UAE’s martyrs who lost their lives while protecting the sovereignty of our land and keeping our flag flying high. We vow that their sacrifices will remain etched in the memories of future generations, and we renew our pledge that the UAE leadership will continue to support the children and the families of our martyrs,” he said.

“We remember with respect and appreciation the efforts of my late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who designated 30th November as a day to salute the precious sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs who gave their lives while defending our nation.”

He said Commemoration Day is a time of appreciation and loyalty, and an opportunity to deepen the sense of belonging to the UAE.

“We call upon the nation’s youth to learn from the noble values demonstrated by our fallen heroes, and emulate them when performing their duties to the best of their abilities and mastering new skills.”

“The UAE of the future that we dream of, plan for, and work for, can only be built with sincere hard work and great sacrifices.”

“We salute the soldiers, officers and leaders of our valiant armed forces, and all members of our security services who spare no effort while protecting the achievements of our nation. We also salute our sons and daughters working in all fields of humanitarian work inside and outside the country,” he added.

On Commemoration Day, the nation remembers with pride and gratitude its brave sons and daughters who gave their lives while protecting the UAE. The names of our fallen heroes are written in history and we pray that God grants them eternal rest and brings peace to their families. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 30, 2022

‘A bright beacon for present, future’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that on Commemoration Day, the UAE’s leadership and people celebrate the memory of the country’s martyrs and reiterate appreciation for their sacrifices, affirming that their patriotism will remain a beacon of light in the present and future.

In his speech, published in the Nation Shield Magazine marking the annual Commemoration Day on 30th November, Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE’s Armed Forces, security departments and civil protection authorities have proven that they are the nation’s shield and protection, and are always ready to undertake their assigned duties.

He also highlighted the key role of the UAE Armed Forces in supporting local military industries, which have provided important armed forces weaponry and contributed to supporting the Emirati community, supplying it with capacities.

“The UAE’s Armed Forces, security departments and civil protection authorities have proven that they are the nation’s shield and protection and are always ready to undertake their assigned duties,” he said. “The UAE Armed Forces play a key role in supporting local military industries, which have provided important armed forces weaponry and contributed to supporting the Emirati community, supplying it with capacities.”

“We allocated this day to honouring our martyrs and their families, who have raised them on Emirati values and encouraged them to engage in the army.”

“Our nation will always remember these families’ patience and perseverance and acceptance of their fate, and we hope that the services provided by the Martyr’s Families’ Affairs Office will ease their suffering and demonstrate the gratitude of the UAE’s leadership and community for the martyrs sacrifices.”

“The sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs constitute a debt, and will remain a beacon of light in our present and future. They have demonstrated the best qualities by sacrificing their lives in the greatest form of giving enshrined in our heritage and culture. Our country’s martyrs have also proven that the greatest achievement of our nation is the advancement of Emirati citizens, who have shown considerable civil and military capacities.”

“I call on you, dear citizens, to teach future generations the meaning of martyrdom and the value of the martyrs and tell them that Commemoration Day symbolises all days of the year and our country is most precious. Teach these future generations that the duties of the martyrs are to also work hard in schools and universities, adhere to ethics, and strengthen the country’s stature and reputation,” he added.

