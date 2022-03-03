Sheikh Saif bin Zayed headed the UAE delegation to the 39th Arab Ministers of Interior Council held at the Council Secretariat headquarters in Tunisia…reports Asian Lite News

Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia, received on Wednesday Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as part of the official reception ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Carthage, which was hosted by the President of the Arab Interior Ministers who met in the Tunisian capital.

His Highness, at the outset of his speech, expressed the regards of the UAE leadership and government to Arab kings, presidents and peoples, wishing them continued progress and prosperity.

Sheik Saif valued the role of the Arab League in ensuring the success of the 39th council meeting.

The meeting touched on several important topics on the agenda that enhance Arab joint security work in line with the aspiration of their Majesties and Highnesses the heads of Arab countries and the aspiration of their people.

His Highness reached Tunis today where he was met by Toufik Sharaf El-Din, the Tunisian minister of interior, Mohammed Koeman, the Secretary General of the Arab Defence Ministers Council, and Rashed Mohammed al Mansouri, UAE ambassador to Tunisia.

